メーガン＆シャーロット王女も出席！英国王室ユージニ―王女ロイヤルウェディングをレポート！

現地時間の10月12日、エリザベス女王の孫、ウィリアム王子＆ハリー王子の従妹にあたるユージニー王女のロイヤルウェディングが執り行われました！お式には、王室のメンバーをはじめ、セレブも大勢出席していましたのでご紹介します！

英国王室ユージェニー王女ご結婚！

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 12: Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank kiss as they leave after their wedding at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

ウィリアム王子とケイト妃の第三子となるルイ王子のご誕生、そしてハリー王子とメーガン妃のご成婚と、おめでた続きの英国王室に、またまたおめでたいイベントです！

ユージェニー王女

ASCOT, ENGLAND - JUNE 21: Britain's Princess Beatrice (L) and Princess Eugenie take part in the Royal Parade during Royal Ascot Day 3 at Ascot Racecourse on June 21, 2018 in Ascot, United Kingdom. Royal Ascot is Britain's most valuable race meeting, attracting many of the world's finest racehorses to compete for more than £7.3m in prize money. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

そもそもユージェニー王女とは？という方にご説明。

ユージェニー王女は1990年3月23日生まれ。

チャールズ皇太子の弟ヨーク公アンドルー王子とセーラ・ファーガソンのお嬢さん。つまり、エリザベス女王の孫で、ウィリアム王子やハリー王子の従妹にあたります。

姉のベアトリス王女とともに、ロイヤルなイベントではよく見かける顔。

ニューカッスル大学で英文学と美術史を専攻していた王女は、ロンドンを拠点にギャラリースペース、ハウザー＆ワースでアソシエイト・ディレクターとして働いているとのこと。プリンセスと言えども、毎日イベントに出かけたり、ティーパーティーで話に花を咲かせている訳ではなさそうです。

バックのオープンなドレスにベールなし！

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 12: Princess Eugenie arrives for her wedding to Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

ユージェニー王女が晴れの日に選んだのは、ロンドンを拠点に活躍するデザイナー、Peter Pilotto［ピーター・ピロット］のドレス。美しい胸元が上品に覗くVネックのドレスは、織り模様が美しいジャガードシルクのエレガントなデザイン。シンプルに見えますが、バックスタイルは、大きく開いており、ギャザーの寄せられた美しいドレスです。

ロイヤルウェディングと言えば長く美しいベールを思い浮かべますが、ユージェニー王女のウェディングでは潔くベールなしのスタイルです。

実はこれには理由が。

ユージェニー王女は幼い頃から脊髄側弯症と闘っていました。これは背骨が曲がったりねじれたりする病気で、女の子に多く発症する病気です。

ユージェニー王女は12歳の頃に手術を受けており、背中にはその時の傷跡が。

背中の開いたデザインは特に彼女からのリクエストで、この病気を周知したい、という思いがあったとのことです。

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 12: Princess Eugenie of York and her father Prince Andrew, Duke of York arrive for the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York to Jack Brooksbank at St. George's Chapel on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Jeremy Selwyn - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

気になるお相手は

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 12: Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank leave St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle following their wedding at St. George's Chapel on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

気になるお相手は、ユージェニー王女より4つ年上のジャック・ブルックスバンク氏。

出会いはロイヤル御用達のスイスのスキーリゾートで、共通の友人に紹介されたとのこと。

なんと彼、ジョージ・クルーニーとシンディ・クロフォードの夫ランディ・ガーバーが経営するテキーラブランド、カーサミーゴスのUKアンバサダーを務めているとのこと！！

ハリー王子とメーガン妃の結婚式にも参列していたジョージ・クルーニーですが、ここでも英国ロイヤルとのつながりが！

メーガン＆ハリー王子もモチロン出席！

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 12: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex ahead of the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Mr. Jack Brooksbank at St. George's Chapel on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Owen Humphreys - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

挙式にはモチロン、従兄のハリー王子とメーガン妃の姿も。

メーガンのネイビーのコートドレスはジバンシイのもの。

このチョイス、お腹の部分がふんわりしたデザインで、ご懐妊では？とのウワサも流れちゃっています。

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 12: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

ウィリアム王子とケイト妃の姿もモチロン。

ケイト妃の深いピンクのドレスは、彼女自身のウェディングドレスと同じ、アレキサンダー・マックイーンのもの。

バーガンディのパンプスとクラッチがとてもエレガント。

チビッコロイヤルも活躍！

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 12: The bridesmaids and page boys, including Princess Charlotte (back left) and Prince George (back right) walk down the aisle following the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Danny Lawson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

ハリー王子とメーガン妃の挙式でも話題になったシャーロット王女やジョージ王子は、今回もブライズメイドとページボーイの大役を。

シャーロット王女は、もはやシグニチャーのお手振りもキュートに披露してくれていました！

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 12: Bridesmaid Princess Charlotte of Cambridge and Maud Windsor after the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank at St. George's Chapel on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

セレブも大勢参列！

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 12: Cara Delevingne (C) arrives ahead of the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Mr. Jack Brooksbank at St. George's Chapel on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

ロイヤルウェディングにはセレブのゲストも大勢参列していました！

モデルで映画『ヴァレリアン 千の惑星の救世主』（17）などに出演のカーラ・デルヴィーニュは、マニッシュセクシーなパンツスーツで。仲良しのファッションライター、デレク・ブラスバーグと一緒に。

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 12: Poppy Delevingne arrives ahead of the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Mr. Jack Brooksbank at St. George's Chapel on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Matt Crossick - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

カーラの姉で『キングスマン: ゴールデン・サークル』（17）などに出演のポピー・デルヴィーニュ。

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 12: Pippa Middleton attends the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York to Jack Brooksbank at St. George's Chapel on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by (Photo by Mark Large - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

ケイト妃の妹ピッパ・ミドルトンは、ご夫君のジェームズ・マシューズと、弟のジェームズ・ミドルトンと一緒に出席。

おめでたのピッパはお腹がずいぶんとふっくらして来ました。

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 12: Ricky Martin (r) and Jwan Yosef attend the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

ドラマ『アメリカン・クライム・ストーリー/ジャンニ・ヴェルサーチの暗殺』に出演のリッキー・マーチンは、ご夫君のジュワン・ヨセフと一緒に。

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 12: Naomi Campbell leaves after the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank at St. George's Chapel on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Gareth Fuller - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

モデルのナオミ・キャンベル。

ナオミはドラマ『Empire 成功の代償』にも出演していました！

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 12: Kate Moss and Lila Grace Moss Hack (R) ahead of the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Mr. Jack Brooksbank at St. George's Chapel on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Matt Crossick - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

ケイト・モスは娘のライラ・グレース・モスと一緒に。

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 12: Demi Moore and Eric Buterbaugh after the wedding of Princess Eugenie to Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Matthew Crossick - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

デミ・ムーアの姿も！一緒に写るのは、フローリストのエリック・ビューターボー。

WINDSOR, UNITED KINGDOM - OCTOBER 12: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Dave Gardner and Liv Tyler attend the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

リヴ・タイラーは、夫でデビッド・ベッカムの親友としても有名なデイブ・ガードナーと。

WINDSOR, UNITED KINGDOM - OCTOBER 12: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Cressida Bonas attends the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

じょゆで、ハリー王女の元カノとしても有名なクレシダ・ボナスの姿もありました。

WINDSOR, UNITED KINGDOM - OCTOBER 12: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Ellie Goulding attends the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

こちらはシンガーのエリー・ゴールディング。

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 12: British comedian and writer Stephen Fry (R) arrives with his husband comedian Elliott Spencer ahead of the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Mr. Jack Brooksbank at St. George's Chapel on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Adrian Dennis - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

『ボーンス』のブースの精神科医ゴードン・ワイアットこと、スティーヴン・フライの姿も。

一緒に写るには、ご夫君でコメディアンのエリオット・スペンサー。

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 12: Jack Brooksbank and Princess Eugenie of York share a kiss as they leave their wedding at St. George's Chapel on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

とっても美しい、そして思いの詰まったユージェニー王女のウェディングドレス姿。

遠く日本から、お二人の末永いお幸せをお祈りしたいと思います！