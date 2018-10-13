U.S. wants deal with Japan to avoid competitive currency devaluations

Mnuchin

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Saturday that Washington is seeking to include an agreement to prevent competitive currency devaluations in any trade deal with Japan.

The United States included such a clause in the renegotiated North America Free Trade Agreement involving Canada and Mexico as well as a recently revised free trade deal with South Korea.

"We obviously continuously have conversations with my counterparts about currency. But that is the model we'd like to incorporate going forward," Mnuchin told reporters in Bali, Indonesia, on the sidelines of a meeting of the International Monetary Fund.

"We think that is a good model for transparency and not just good for us but good for currency policy," he added.