Toyota sets up new division specializing in zero-emission vehicles

Toyota Motor headquarters

Toyota Motor Corp. set up a new division to oversee broad operations from development to production for zero-emission vehicles, as it increases efforts to speed up the introduction of green cars, the company said Saturday.

The Toyota ZEV Factory was established last week with 200 engineers to handle the development, parts procurement and preparation for mass production of electric and fuel-cell vehicles, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The Japanese automaker has been gearing up efforts to manufacture environmentally friendly vehicles, as major markets such as China and the United States as well as European countries are introducing stricter emissions regulations.

The new division is based on Toyota's EV business planning team, which was launched in December 2016 and directly headed by Toyota President Akio Toyoda, with 50 workers responsible for EV development, the sources said.

The team in November 2017 became a unit of an in-house Toyota company that takes charge of the automaker's advanced technology development.

Shigeki Terashi, Toyota executive vice president in charge of the company's advanced research and development, leads the new division.