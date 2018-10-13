Baseball: Maeda gives Dodgers chance with shutout relief in loss to Brewers

Baseball: Dodgers' Maeda

Kenta Maeda contributed a shutout eighth inning to give the late-rallying Los Angeles Dodgers the chance to win, but the Milwaukee Brewers held on for a 6-5 victory in the National League Championship Series opener on Friday night.

Maeda entered after a three-run, eighth-inning rally trimmed the Brewers lead to 6-4. He worked around a one-out error, getting MVP candidate Christian Yelich to hit into an inning-ending double play.

The Dodgers added a run in the ninth, but the game ended with the tying run on third.

"I'm glad I was able to shut them down for an inning, although it's unfortunate we were unable to win," Maeda said. "I went to the mound wanting to give us a boost in the next inning."

It was an unlikely finish after the Brewers forced Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw from the game after just three innings. The Brewers took a 5-1 lead into the top of the eighth at Miller Park. But they saw their advantage whittled away in a nervous final two innings before holding on for the win.

The Brewers' tactic to counter the Dodgers ace was to use their bullpen from the get-go, although the visitors forced manager Craig Counsell to make three eighth-inning pitching changes. Manny Machado hit a bases-loaded two-run single off Jeremy Jeffress before Matt Kemp drove in the third run of the inning.

Maeda then kept things going for the Dodgers in the bottom of the inning. With the count at 3-2, Maeda struck out leadoff batter Erik Kratz with a 150-kilometer-per-hour fastball.

Speedy Lorenzo Cain only made weak contact but reached on an error by third baseman Justin Turner, bringing NL batting champ Yelich to the plate. Maeda tempted the All Star to swing at two straight 150-kph fast balls, the second of which saw him ground into a double play to end the inning.

"I wasn't aiming to get a double play there," Maeda said. "It was (however) the best possible outcome.

Kershaw, who is 153-69 with a 2.39 career ERA in regular season games, entered with an 8-7 record and a 4.08 ERA in the postseason. He took the loss after giving up four earned runs on six hits and a pair of walks. Reliever Brandon Woodruff got the win after striking out four in two shutout innings. He also hit a solo home run in his one at-bat.

"As far as tonight...we gave up too many bases," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said of Kershaw. "We didn't play clean when he was in the game. The errors affected the game. But as far as Clayton (goes) I just thought it was poor execution. I thought the stuff was good. He made mistakes in the strike zone and defensively we didn't do him any favors."

"Not a bad swing (from Woodruff), but to see the ball go out of the ballpark against Clayton, that was a surprise to us. The ball got away middle-middle (of the zone)...and he put a good swing on it."