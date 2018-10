The following are the headlines of top stories carried by major Japanese newspapers in their Saturday evening editions:

-- Facebook says 29 million people have their information stolen (Asahi)

-- 30% of low-income households with junior high school students experienced food poverty in 2017 (Mainichi)

-- Japan to buy 20 more F-35A fighters to strengthen air defense against China (Yomiuri)

-- U.S. Treasury Secretary requests agreement to avoid competitive currency devaluation with Japan (Nikkei)