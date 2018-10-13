IMF committee warns window to address risks is shrinking

U.S. Treasury Secretary Mnuchin

The International Monetary Fund's steering committee said Saturday that global economic growth remains strong but warned that the window to address risks is shrinking.

"Risks are increasingly skewed to the downside amid heightened trade tensions and ongoing geopolitical concerns, with tighter financial conditions particularly affecting many emerging market and developing countries," the committee said in a communique following a two-day meeting in Bali, Indonesia.

"With the window of opportunity narrowing, we will act promptly to advance policies and reforms to protect the expansion, mitigate risks, rebuild policy space, enhance resilience, and raise medium-term growth prospects for the benefit of all," it said.

The International Monetary and Financial Committee's meeting was held amid an escalating trade dispute between the United States and China. Earlier this week, the IMF downgraded its projections for global growth in 2018 and 2019 on concerns over trade turmoil and an outflow of capital from emerging markets triggered by interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin submitted a statement to the committee saying his country is "undertaking efforts to address restrictive trade practices around the world that are impeding stronger and more balanced U.S. and global growth."

In his own statement, Yi Gang, governor of the People's Bank of China, said that "continued efforts are needed to strengthen macroeconomic policy coordination, oppose all forms of trade and investment protectionism, and jointly promote global investment and trade liberalization."

The committee meanwhile pledged to refrain from competitive currency devaluations aimed at giving countries an unfair trade advantage.