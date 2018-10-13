Donald Trump Doesn’t Believe United Nations Climate Change Report

President Donald Trump

A recent report from the United Nations claimed that there are only 12 years to stop climate change. President Donald Trump, however, doesn’t believe the U.N.’s report is any more credible than those that deny climate change.

DONALD TRUMP DOESN’T BELIEVE U.N. CLIMATE CHANGE REPORT

The U.N.’s findings factor in over 6,000 scientific references that span 91 authors from 40 countries. Calling for “rapid, far-reaching and unprecedented changes in all aspects of society,” it warns how the Earth will soon face dire consequences if climate change isn’t tended to.

SLIDESHOW: DONALD TRUMP’S 30 CRAZIEST TWEETS

Trump, on Tuesday, confirmed that he received a copy of the report. “And I want to look at who drew it, you know, which group drew it,” Trump said to reporters. “I can give you reports that are fabulous, and I can give you reports that aren’t so good.” While Trump insisted other reports carry as much validity as the U.N.’s, Trump neglected to cite any.

Before and during his tenure in office, Trump has expressed little concern over climate change. He referred to global warming as a hoax perpetuated by the Chinese in a tweet dating back to 2012. Trump also infamously withdrew from the Pars agreement last year, a move that was met by condemnation by many world leaders.