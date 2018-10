Last week, Taylor Swift broke her silence on politics and endorsed two Democrats from her home state. NBC News reported that thousands of Americans have registered to vote because of it. On Sunday, the singer directed fans to vote.org so they could register to vote and nearly 105,000 people have done so, the site reported. […]

