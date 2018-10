More than a decade before the #MeToo movement broke out, Arnold Schwarzenegger was accused of groping and humiliating multiple women. In 2003 when the Terminator star was running for governor of California, he denied the allegations which eventually escalated into a political attack against him. Looking back at his campaign, Schwarzenegger said, “I stepped over […]

Arnold Schwarzenegger Admits That He “Stepped Over The Line” With Women

