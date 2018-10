Chrissy Metz, who plays the character Kate Pearson on NBC’s drama This Is Us recently revealed that it has taken almost her entire life to feel comfortable wearing a swimsuit. The actress advocates for loving the skin you’re in which has led her to her new found fame of calling herself a role model for […]

‘This Is Us’ Star Chrissy Metz Says It Took Her 38 Years To Wear A Swimsuit On Vacation

