Donald Trump Lawyers Preparing Written Answers For Robert Mueller’s Investigation

Robert Mueller's Record On The Russia Probe

Robert Mueller’s investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia during the 2016 presidential election took another step Tuesday, as it was reported Thursday that Donald Trump’s personal legal team have begun preparing written answers to the the special counsel’s questions.

This breakthrough comes after months of requests and waiting from the special counsel’s office. The questions are centered around the question of collusion, though the the investigation’s office has made it known that they have many more questions for the president.

Though the two sides agreed to have the president’s lawyers prepare answers for this set of questions, Mueller’s team has insisted that they be given the opportunity to ask follow ups regarding possible obstruction of justice committed by Trump.

The president’s lawyers have thus far refused or declined to respond to these requests.

The debate over how President Trump would answer Mueller’s questions has loomed ominously over the president’s head, with Special Counsel Mueller having threatened to subpoena the president if he did not voluntarily comply to an interview.

Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani has repeatedly asserted that the president would not have to respond to such a subpoena.

Though President Trump has stated his willingness to testify in person, members of Trump’s legal team fear that if he is allowed to do so, Trump may end up committing perjury.

“I’m not going to be rushed into having him testify so he gets trapped into perjury,” Giuliani said.