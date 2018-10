Singer Ryan Adams apologized for a series of tweets he posted about his ex-wife, actress Mandy Moore. The This Is Us star gave an interview to Glamour Magazine in which she talked about her failed marriage to Adams, which ended in 2015. “Not the smartest decision,” Moore said of their six-year marriage. “I didn’t choose the right person.” On […]

