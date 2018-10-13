Baseball: Giants' Uehara back in postseason winner's circle

Uehara

Koji Uehara was dominant in middle relief, earning his first postseason win in five years as the Yomiuri Giants beat the Yakult Swallows 4-1 in Game 1 of the Central League Climax Series' first stage on Saturday.

The Giants who finished third in the league behind the Swallows, are now one win from advancing to the final stage against the CL champions Hiroshima Carp.

The 43-year-old right-hander, who struggled a bit this season -- his first in Japan since 2008, retired one of Japan's premier hitters, Swallows second baseman Tetsuto Yamada, with the tying run on second and two outs in the fifth.

"I had a bad feeling," said Uehara, who struck out Yamada on a forkball below the knees and then was asked to come back out and pitch the sixth against the heart of the Swallows order.

Opening the sixth, Uehara popped up the Swallows' leading home run hitter, Wladimir Balentien, before two more swinging third strikeouts on forkballs below the zone wrapped up an easy 1-2-3 inning.

The postseason victory came five years to the day since his last one, when Uehara won in relief for the Boston Red Sox at home against the Detroit Tigers in the American League Championship Series.

"When I got back to the dugout, they asked to me to go back out, so I didn't need to rethink anything. I just focused on the next inning," he said. "The only thing that matters now is winning. How that comes about doesn't matter."

The Giants opened the scoring in the first against right-hander Yasuhiro Ogawa (0-1). The right-hander had not lost to the Giants since March 25, 2015. During that span he had eight regular-season wins over the Giants and one in the postseason.

The Giants got on the scoreboard when Shunta Tanaka started things with a one-out, first-inning walk, went to third on Casey McGehee's double and scored on a Kazuma Okamoto sacrifice fly.

The Swallows tied it in the second, when Keiji Obiki walked and went to second on a grounder. With the outfield playing shallow to cut off a run at the plate, center fielder Yang Dai-kang was unable to track down Yuhei Takai's fly to center and it went for an RBI triple.

The Giants' Hayato Sakamoto broke the tie in the third with a home run just over the fence in left. Balentien, who hit 38 home runs this season, came close to tying it in the bottom of the inning, but his blast to left center was held up in the wind and caught at the warning track.

The Giants lefty starter, Nobutaka Imamura, was pulled after surrendering a two-out double in the fifth with the right-handed-hitting slugger Yamada on deck. And for 1-1/3 innings, Uehara, who was 0-5 with a 3.63 ERA in his first Japanese season since 2008, was too sharp and the Swallows too eager.

The Giants then added insurance runs in the top of the seventh against Ogawa. Hisayoshi Chono rolled a ball through the infield for a leadoff single, and Yang lined an RBI double off the tip of shortstop Obiki's glove that made it to the gap in left.

With one out and the infield in after Yang was sacrificed to third, lefty David Huff jammed Yoshiyuki Kamei with an inside fastball but surrendered an RBI single. Kamei's Texas Leaguer floated into no-man's land in center, where second baseman Yamada failed to make an over-the-shoulder catch.

Seishu Hatake worked a scoreless seventh for the Giants. With an injury-thinned bullpen, right-hander Shun Yamaguchi was called on to work two innings to get the save.

The Swallows can still advance with a win or a tie over the next two days at Jingu Stadium. But with the Giants starting Japan's best pitcher this season, right-hander Tomoyuki Sugano, it will be an uphill climb. The Swallows will counter with right-hander Juri Hara.