Packers Hall of Fame fullback Taylor dies at 83

Former Green Bay Packers star Jim Taylor, pictured 2007, died

Los Angeles (AFP) - Pro Football Hall of Fame fullback Jim Taylor, who starred on the Green Bay Packers teams of legendary coach Vince Lombardi, died Saturday at the age of 83, the NFL team said.

"The Green Bay Packers family was saddened to learn of Jim Taylor's passing this morning," said Packers President Mark Murphy in a statement posted on the team's website.

"He was a gritty, classic player on the Lombardi teams and a key figure of those great championship runs. One of the best runners of his era, he later was beloved by multiple generations of Packers fans.

"He returned many times to Lambeau Field with his fellow alumni. Jim always looked like he could still play. Our deepest condolences go out to his wife, Helen, and their family and friends."

The Packers said Taylor died "unexpectedly" at a hospital in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, but cause of death was not immediately given.

Taylor was a ferocious runner, described by the Packers team historian as playing "like a man possessed, a throwback to the days when football more closely resembled trench warfare and the sole mission of each player was to seemingly dish out more punishment than he took."

Taylor surpassed 1,000 yards rushing five straight seasons from 1960 to 1964, including a league-high 1,474 yards when the Packers went 13-1 en route to winning the 1962 NFL championship.