The following are the headlines of top stories carried by major Japanese newspapers in their Sunday morning editions:

-- Renewable energy policy at crossroads with excessive power supply (Asahi)

-- Gov't to regulate use of "reachsites" that may lead to pirate websites (Mainichi)

-- Abe to announce plan to raise consumption tax in Oct. next year (Yomiuri)

-- Japan faces serious shortage of IT investment (Nikkei)