Baseball: Maeda gets lucky as Dodgers snap Brewers' winning streak

Los Angeles Dodgers Maeda

Japan's Kenta Maeda survived a crucial mistake, allowing the Los Angeles Dodgers to hang on to a 4-3, come-from-behind victory over the Milwaukee Brewers in Saturday's Game 2 of their National League Championship Series.

The Dodgers overcame a 3-0 deficit after six innings and their win tied the best-of-seven series and snapped Milwaukee's 12-game winning streak.

With a 4-3 Dodgers' lead and two outs in the eighth, Maeda entered the game with the tying run on first base. The right-hander fell behind to pinch-hitting veteran Curtis Granderson and missed dead center with a 3-1 fastball.

Granderson, who finished last season with the Dodgers, hammered the ball and brought the Miller Park crowd to its feet, but failed to clear the wall. Instead, right fielder Yasiel Puig hauled it in on the warning track.

"The second he hit it, I was a little stunned," Maeda said. "It was a great win, coming back the way we did. I think we have a lot of tough games ahead of us, so it isn't going to be easy by any means."

For the second straight day, the Dodgers fought back in the late innings, but this time overtook the Brewers with two runs in the seventh and two more in the eighth. Justin Turner, who struck out to end Game 1 with the tying run on third base, homered to put the Dodgers in front 4-3.

Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen worked around a one-out walk to close out Milwaukee in the ninth and earn the save.

The Brewers went in front in the fifth on Orlando Arcia's one-out solo home run off starting pitcher Ryu Hyun Jin. A Wade Miley single and a Lorenzo Cain double set up the second run of the inning. Travis Shaw's homer off reliever Alex Wood made it 3-0 in the sixth.