Basketball: Grizzlies rookie Watanabe makes opening night roster

Yuta Watanabe

Japan's National Basketball Association rookie Yuta Watanabe was one of 17 players on the Memphis Grizzlies' opening day roster announced Saturday.

The 24-year-old Watanabe signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Grizzlies over the summer. He scored 11 points in the Grizzlies' victory over the Indiana Pacers in a preseason exhibition game last week.

The Grizzlies' roster stands at 17 players, including two two-way players, who are eligible to play for the Grizzlies and the franchise's NBA G League squad -- the Memphis Hustle.

The Grizzlies will open their 2018-2019 season on Wednesday when they face the Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.