Japan to finalize 2019 consumption tax hike plan at Mon. meeting

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will formally announce on Monday that the government will raise the consumption tax to 10 percent from the current 8 percent in October 2019, government sources said Sunday.

Abe is expected to make the announcement following an extraordinary Cabinet meeting where a supplementary budget for fiscal 2018 is likely to be approved.

Abe has said the government will raise the consumption tax next fall as scheduled unless significant economic turmoil occurs.

As the envisioned tax hike is expected to dampen consumption as seen in the past hikes, the Abe government will instruct ministries and agencies to take steps to prevent the economy from deteriorating by encouraging purchases of houses and cars through incentives such as tax breaks.

Japan raised the consumption tax from 3 percent to 5 percent in April 1997. The rate was hiked to the current 8 percent in April 2014 under Abe's administration.

Although the tax hike from 8 percent to 10 percent has been treated as the second stage of a two-stage consumption tax hike from 5 percent to 10 percent, Abe pushed backed the schedule twice, first from October 2015 to April 2017, and then to October 2019.

While a consumption tax hike is always unpopular with voters in Japan, the International Monetary Fund has long asked Tokyo to raise the tax rate to secure sustainable revenues and improve its tattered finances.