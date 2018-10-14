China central bank chief urges "constructive solution" to trade row

China's central bank chief Yi Gang

The head of China's central bank on Sunday called for a "constructive solution" to the heightened trade tensions between his country and the United States, saying the dispute is having a negative impact on the global economy.

The comments by Yi Gang, the governor of the People's Bank of China, come as Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump are reportedly preparing to meet on the sidelines of a multilateral summit in Argentina next month to negotiate a resolution to the tensions.

"I think that we are sincere in showing that we are willing to have a constructive solution, and a constructive solution is better than a trade war, which is a lose-lose situation," Yi said in a panel discussion in Bali, Indonesia, on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank's annual meetings.

"We have to realize the significant negative impact of the trade tensions so that the whole world should work together to seek a constructive solution."

Trump has made it a priority to resolve his country's hefty trade deficit with China, firing the first volley of the dispute in March by placing steep tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports before gradually expanding the list of goods.

Beijing has retaliated with tariffs of its own, leading to a tit-for-tat scuffle that has raised trade costs on imported goods totaling hundreds of billions of dollars.

Yi stressed that while China has a surplus in goods trade with the United States, his country has a significant services trade deficit that is growing.

The United States had a $335.4 billion overall trade deficit against China in 2017, with a deficit of $375.6 billion in goods trade and a surplus of $40.2 billion in services trade, according to data from the U.S. Trade Representative office.

Yi said that the Chinese government is taking steps to protect intellectual property rights, one of the issues Trump has criticized China for, and that a major portion of rights fees paid by Chinese firms already goes to the United States.