Sheldon Adelson Comes Rescue Of Republican Midterm Candidates With New $25 Million Donation

Sheldon Adelson Fills Republicans' Election Coffers With New $25 Million Donation

Las Vegas casino billionaire Sheldon Adelson donated an additional $25 million d to fund Republican candidates in the midterm elections, becoming the biggest political donor on either side of the aisle.

Adelson made contributions totaling $25 million to the Congressional Leadership Fund and the Senate Leadership Fund, super PACs with close ties to leading Republican figures.

Adelson had previously spent a total of $55 million on this election cycle alone, out matching any other single donor by a wide margin.

With election day just weeks away, this influx of cash to the Republican’s coffers could help tip the balance in several key races across the country, as many Republican pollsters and strategists have seen a sharp uptick in their party’s support following Brett Kavanaugh’s divisive Supreme Court confirmation.

Regardless, support for Republicans is down in many areas across the country, with some contributing this drop to the president’s relative unpopularity in wealthier and more educated circles.

To maintain their majority in the House, Republicans need to retain 23 seats up for election, a prospect that beginning to seem all the more unlikely to many analysts.

Democrats have thus far outspent their rivals in several of the more competitive races, filling their own war chest with gifts from big donors like billionaire Tom Steyer, who alone has contributed $42 million.

Democratic donor Michael Bloomberg is set to top Adelson for largest single donor, as he has pledged to spend $100 million in Congressional races this cycle.