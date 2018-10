Former 3 Doors Down bassist Robert Todd Harrell was sentenced to serve 10 years in custody after his June 2018 arrest. Judge Robert Kerbs sentenced Harrell to serve the maximum penalty in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections. This comes after he pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted […]

