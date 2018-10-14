Google Honors MLB Legend Roberto Clemente With New Doodle

Roberto Clemente honored with Google doodle

Google honored MLB legend Roberto Clemente with a new doodle this week.

New GOOGLE Doodle Honors MLB Legend Roberto Clemente

In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, Google’s homepage features artwork by Peruvian-American and Brooklyn-based illustrator Roxie Vizcarra of Roberto Clemente swinging a baseball bat in front of Puerto Rico. The doodle honors the late Pittsburgh Pirates baseball legend Clemente’s accomplishments on and off the field.

The Doodle was made in conjunction with Clemente’s family, including his two sons Roberto Clemente Jr. and Luis Clemente.

“Today, we are proud that our Dad’s legacy is stronger than ever with numerous namesakes like baseball leagues, parks, schools, awards, and statues around the world celebrating everything he represented and stood for, including standing up against injustice and the importance of humanitarianism. Our Dad was an incredible athlete, but more importantly, he continuously used his platform to better humanity.”

Clemente, who was born in Carolina, Puerto Rico, began his baseball career at the age of 16 and went pro at age 18 when he joined the Santurce Cangrejeros in 1952.

The Clemente was then signed to the Brooklyn Dodgers’ minor league affiliate in Montreal and delivered a game-winning home run during his first at bat.

Clemente would soon join Major League Baseball as a member of the Pirates and make his league debut in 1955.

He spent his entire career with the Pirates, winning legions of fans with his strong hitting ability and powerful throwing arm. The winner of 12 Golden Gloves and four National League batting titles, he boasted a career batting average of .317, 3,000 career hits, the 1966 National League MVP Award and two World Series wins including the World Series MVP Award in 1971. He became the first Latino to win the world series MVP.

On and off the field, he became known as a strong voice for the growing contingent of Latino players. “He asked to say something in Spanish to his parents and children in Puerto Rico” after the Pirates won the World Series in ‘71. “With this act, asking for his parent’s blessings in Spanish on live global broadcast, he galvanized the hearts of all Hispanics across the nation,” his children write.

After hearing about the massive earthquake that had devastated Nicaragua in December 1972, Clemente decided to head his own relief efforts from Puerto Rico, where he spent his off-seasons managing teams in the Puerto Rican national league. When he learned that the cargo of earlier relief flights were unsuccessful in reaching the country, Clemente boarded a plane on New Year’s Eve to bring relief to the survivors himself. Unfortunately, the plane was carrying too much weight and it crashed not long after it took off from San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Clemente died at the age of 38. “I want to be remembered as a ballplayer who gave all he had to give,” is an oft-repeated quotation of Clemente.

Three months after his death, the Baseball Writers of America held a special vote to induct Clemente into the Baseball Hall of Fame. He became the first Latin American and Caribbean player to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Every year the league present the Roberto Clemente Award to players who commit themselves to charitable work.