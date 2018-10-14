Richard Linklater, Director Of ‘Boyhood,’ Creates New Anti-Ted Cruz Ad [VIDEO]

Sen. Ted Cruz Blames Staffer For 'Liking' Pornographic Video From His Official Twitter Account

Richard Linklater, the director of the Oscar-winning movie Boyhood, produced a political ad in support of Democrat Beto O’Rourke of Texas in his race to secure a seat in the Senate.

The ad takes aim at O’Rourke’s opponent, Sen. Ted Cruz, challenging the Republican incumbent’s strength and toughness in the face of the vicious attacks that were hurled his way by then-candidate Donald Trump during the 2016 election.

The ad features a man sitting in a rustic cafe, discussing a note someone had left on his door reading, “Ted Cruz, tough as Texas.”

The man then proceeds to call out Cruz in his characteristic Texan drawl, saying, “If someone called my wife a dog and said my daddy was in on the Kennedy assassination, I wouldn’t be kissing their ass.”

He then implies that a real Texan would have confronted Donald Trump, who had insulted Cruz’s family and character in no uncertain terms during his campaign rallies.

Linklater is Texas native, born in Houston. Though he has dipped his toes into the world of politics on occasion, Linklater has generally preferred to keep his messages on movie screens, not monitors.

The ad has caused somewhat of an uproar online, with fans and critics speaking up for both sides. Despite this, most political analysts believe that O’Rourke, though mounting a very strong challenge, will have trouble overcoming the state’s strong GOP lean.