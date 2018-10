Lynzy Lab went viral last week after releasing “A Scary Time” on her YouTube channel last week. The song gathered over a million views from being shared on social media. On Thursday night, Lab performed the song on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Kimmel started the performance by saying that it was the International Day of the Girl. “The idea of […]

