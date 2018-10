The CW has unveiled the first images of Ruby Rose as Batwoman, Gotham’s newest superhero, who will debut in December during an “Arrowverse” crossover event. The event will include episodes from The Arrow, The Flash and Supergirl, in advance of a standalone Batwoman series. Rose’s casting caused controversy when it was announced Batwoman would be a lesbian, making her the first […]

