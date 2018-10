After three seasons on Netflix, Marvel’s Iron Fist will not return. It’s the first small screen series termination for the comic giant. “Marvel’s Iron Fist will not return for a third season on Netflix. Everyone at Marvel Television and Netflix is proud of the series and grateful for all of the hard work from our incredible cast, crew […]

