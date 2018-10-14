Japanese morning newspaper headlines

The following are the headlines of top stories carried by major Japanese newspapers in their Monday morning editions:

-- Political group headed by Shozo Kudo, parliamentary vice land minister, did not report income and expenditure of rallies where fees were collected from supporters (Asahi)

-- Abe to announce plan on Mon. to raise consumption tax in Oct. next year (Mainichi)

-- Japan, China plan to sign bilateral accord on maritime search and rescue (Yomiuri)

-- No. of prospective new recruits for banks in FY 2019 drops 16% from a year earlier (Nikkei)

