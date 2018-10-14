Abe to announce gov't to go ahead with 2019 consumption tax hike

A supermarket in Tokyo in September 2018

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is set to announce later Monday that the government will raise the consumption tax to 10 percent from the current 8 percent as scheduled in October 2019.

Abe is also expected to instruct relevant ministers to come up with measures to mitigate the negative impact of the tax hike, which he has delayed twice amid concerns that it would dampen consumer spending and hurt the economy.

The prime minister is expected to make the formal announcement during an extra ordinary Cabinet meeting, where a supplementary budget of around 940 billion yen ($8.4 billion) for fiscal 2018 is likely to be approved to help reconstruction in areas hit by torrential rains and earthquakes earlier this year.

For the government, the planned tax hike is indispensable to finance swelling social security costs due to the rapidly graying population.

Part of the expected revenue from the tax raise will go to expanding childcare support, including preschool education, which Abe pledged during campaigning for the 2017 House of Representatives election.

Abe, who secured another three-year term as president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party last month, has repeatedly said that the government will increase the consumption tax next year unless serious economic turmoil occurs.

His planned announcement Monday is meant to call the public's attention to the plan as retailers are lagging behind in preparing for the raise through such steps as revamping cash registers.

The government will introduce a reduced tax rate on food and other daily necessities including newspapers, keeping the rate at 8 percent.

As a way of alleviating the impact, the government is considering subsidizing small and medium-sized retailers to refund 2 percent of consumers' purchases in the form of reward points for a limited period in case of payments through cashless means such as credit cards.

The government also plans to expand tax breaks for pricey purchases such as cars and homes.

Those measures are expected to be incorporated into the ruling bloc's tax reform outline to be compiled in December and the government's draft budget for fiscal 2019 beginning April.

Japan raised its consumption tax from 3 percent to 5 percent in April 1997. The rate was hiked to the current 8 percent in April 2014 under the Abe administration.

Although the 2 percentage-point tax hike from 8 percent has been treated as the second phase of a two-stage consumption tax raise from 5 percent to 10 percent, Abe pushed back the schedule twice, first from October 2015 to April 2017, and then to October 2019.

Restoring fiscal health is seen as an urgent yet difficult task for the debt-ridden country, given that the rapid aging of Japan's population means swelling social security expenses such as medical costs and pensions.

As Abe decided to review the allocation of the revenue from the envisioned tax hike with an increased focus on childcare support, he delayed the target for achieving the country's fiscal rehabilitation goal to fiscal 2025 from fiscal 2020.