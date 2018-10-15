Dollar trades in lower 112 yen in early Tokyo deals

The U.S. dollar traded in the lower 112 yen range in early Tokyo deals, almost unchanged from its levels late last week in New York.

At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 112.21-22 yen compared with 112.16-26 yen in New York and 112.32-33 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Friday.

The euro was quoted at $1.1550-1551 and 129.60-61 yen against $1.1554-1564 and 129.63-73 yen in New York and $1.1594-1596 and 130.23-27 yen in Tokyo late Friday afternoon.

In New Yok on Friday, the dollar moved in a narrow range in tandem with a fluctuation in U.S. shares, drawing selling against the yen at one point when stocks sank into negative territory, dealers said.