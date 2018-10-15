Tokyo stocks open lower as Mnuchin comment weighs on exporters

Tokyo stocks opened lower Monday as exporters were weighed down by U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's comment that Washington is seeking to include an agreement to prevent competitive currency devaluations in any trade deal with Japan.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 220.03 points, or 0.97 percent, from Friday to 22,474.63. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 13.03 points, or 0.77 percent, at 1,689.42.

Decliners were led by glass and ceramic product, construction, and metal product issues.