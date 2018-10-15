Tokyo stocks down in morning, exporters dented by Mnuchin comment

Tokyo stocks dropped Monday morning with the Nikkei index losing over 400 points at one point as U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's comment about discussion on prevention of currency devaluation in trade talks with Japan pushed up the yen.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average shed 315.18 points, or 1.39 percent, from Friday to 22,379.48. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 17.73 points, or 1.04 percent, at 1,684.72

Decliners were led by information and communication, bank, and glass and ceramic product issues.