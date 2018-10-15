Dollar briefly drops below 112 yen on Tokyo stock decline

The U.S. dollar briefly fell below the 112 yen line Monday morning in Tokyo following a decline in Tokyo stocks.

At noon, the dollar fetched 112.11-12 yen compared with 112.16-26 yen in New York and 112.32-33 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Friday.

The euro was quoted at $1.1549-1549 and 129.47-51 yen against $1.1554-1564 and 129.63-73 yen in New York and $1.1594-1596 and 130.23-27 yen in Tokyo late Friday afternoon.

Traders grew risk-averse on a sharp drop in the Nikkei Stock Average and sought the yen, perceived as a safe-haven asset, against the dollar, dealers said.

The yen was also bought after U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Saturday that the United States is seeking to include an agreement to prevent competitive currency devaluations in any trade deal with Japan.

"The dollar drew selling as Washington showed its concern about possible competitive devaluation of the yen," said a dealer at a foreign exchange brokerage.