【うれしいニュース】メーガン妃、第一子ご懐妊を英国王室が発表

2018年5月にハリー王子に嫁いだメーガン妃が、第一子を授かったと英国王室の公式インスタグラム＆twitter で発表されました。先日、ユージェニー王女の結婚式に出席した様子では……

英国王室インスタグラムで妊娠を発表

インスタグラムでは、このように発表されています。

「サセックス公爵夫妻は、2019年春に赤ちゃんを迎えることになると発表できることを喜んでいます。

メーガン妃は、今年5月の結婚式以来、世界中の皆様のサポートに感謝しており、このうれしいニュースを皆様とシェアできることを大変喜んでおります。」

twitter でも同じ写真を使用してご懐妊を発表

Twitterでも、10月3日にイギリスサセックス州にあるJoff Youth Centreを訪れたときの写真を使用して、

ご懐妊を発表しています。

10月12日（現地時間）ユージェニー王女の結婚式に出席したサセックス公爵夫妻

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 12: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex ahead of the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Mr. Jack Brooksbank at St. George's Chapel on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Owen Humphreys - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

先日10月12日（現地時間）に、自身も式をあげたウィンザー城の敷地内にある聖ジョージ礼拝堂で行われたユージェニー・オブ・ヨーク王女とジャック・ブルックスバンク氏の結婚式に出席したばかりのサセックス公爵夫妻。

ユージェニー・オブ・ヨーク王女とジャック・ブルックスバンク氏

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 12: Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank leave St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle following their wedding at St. George's Chapel on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

まだ、おなかは目立っていないかな……

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 12: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrives ahead of the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York to Jack Brooksbank at Windsor Castle on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Gareth Fuller - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

メーガン妃のおなかは、まだ目立っていないように思えます。

おめでたいニュースが続く英国王室。

「ヤッター！」ハリー王子、おめでとう！

PEACEHAVEN, UNITED KINGDOM - OCTOBER 03: (EDITORS NOTE: Retransmission with alternate crop.) Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex make an official visit to the Joff Youth Centre in Peacehaven, Sussex on October 3, 2018 in Peacehaven, United Kingdom. The Duke and Duchess married on May 19th 2018 in Windsor and were conferred The Duke & Duchess of Sussex by The Queen. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

来年の春、新たな命を迎えるヘンリー王子とメーガン妃。

体調に留意して、元気な赤ちゃんを出産してもらいたいですね。

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 12: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the wedding of Jack Brooksbank and Princess Eugenie of York at St. George's Chapel on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Owen Humphreys - WPA Pool/Getty Images)