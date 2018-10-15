Nikkei ends at 2-month low on Mnuchin's currency comment

The Nikkei stock index ended at a two-month low Monday, weighed down by selling in exporters, after U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he would discuss the prevention of currency devaluation in trade talks with Japan.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 423.36 points, or 1.87 percent, from Friday at 22,271.30. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 27.01 points, or 1.59 percent, lower at 1,675.44.

Decliners were led by information and communication, glass and ceramic product, and transportation equipment issues.

