Japanese evening newspaper headlines

The following are the headlines of top stories carried by major Japanese newspapers in their Monday evening editions:

-- Abe to order measures to ease impact of consumption tax hike (Asahi, Mainichi, Nikkei)

-- Gov't to certify worker-friendly nursing homes to address labor shortages (Yomiuri)

Feedback

This kiji is powered by

Follow

Kyodo News

on

©Kyodo News

Kyodo News +

Kyodo News Plus is an online publication delivering the latest news from Japan.

Read the latest stories now.