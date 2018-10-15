Japanese evening newspaper headlines
The following are the headlines of top stories carried by major Japanese newspapers in their Monday evening editions:
-- Abe to order measures to ease impact of consumption tax hike (Asahi, Mainichi, Nikkei)
-- Gov't to certify worker-friendly nursing homes to address labor shortages (Yomiuri)
