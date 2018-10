Abe

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Monday the government will raise the consumption tax to 10 percent from the current 8 percent as scheduled in October 2019, a government source said.

The remark came after Abe had previously twice postponed the consumption tax hike, first from October 2015 to April 2017, and then to October 2019, amid concerns that it would dampen consumer spending and hurt the economy.