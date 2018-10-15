Palestinian tries to stab Israeli soldier, shot dead: army

Israeli soldiers patrol near the Jewish neighborhood in the divided city of Hebron in the occupied West Bank on October 14, 2018

Jerusalem (AFP) - A Palestinian was shot dead Monday after trying to stab an Israeli soldier in the occupied West Bank, the army said.

An Israeli military statement said the man who tried to attack the soldier near the Jewish settlement of Ariel was shot and killed.

There were no immediate details on the alleged attacker's identity.

A series of deadly incidents have increased tensions in the West Bank this month.

On October 7 a Palestinian shot dead two Israelis and wounded another in a West Bank settlement.

Israeli forces continue to hunt for the suspect.

On Friday, a Palestinian woman died after Israeli settlers threw stones at her car near Nablus in the northern West Bank, Palestinian medical and security sources said.

The Israeli police confirmed the incident but did not say who threw the stones.

A wave of mainly lone-wolf Palestinian attacks against Israelis broke out in 2015.

The wave of attacks has decreased since, but analysts remain concerned over the potential for another surge.