Dollar falls to upper 111 yen, Mnuchin remark continues to weigh

The U.S. dollar fell back to the upper 111 yen range Monday in Tokyo as U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin's comment on a possible introduction of a currency chapter in trade talks with Japan continued to weigh on the greenback.

At 5 p.m., the dollar fetched 111.79-80 yen compared with 112.16-26 yen in New York and 112.32-33 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Friday. It moved between 111.69 yen and 112.23 yen during the day, changing hands most frequently at 111.99 yen.

The euro was quoted at $1.1567-1569 and 129.31-35 yen against $1.1554-1564 and 129.63-73 yen in New York and $1.1594-1596 and 130.23-27 yen in Tokyo late Friday afternoon.

Having moved in a narrow range in the morning, the dollar came under renewed selling pressure against the yen, perceived as a safe-haven asset, in the afternoon in tandem with a sharp decline in Tokyo shares.

Mnuchin told reporters Saturday at the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank meeting he is seeking to include an agreement to prevent competitive devaluations in future trade deals with Japan.

"In addition to Mnuchin's comments on the Japanese currency, a risk-off mood in the currency market after a global sell-off last week lingered and capped the dollar's upside," said Takuya Kanda, a senior researcher at the Gaitame.com Research Institute.

A drop in Shanghai and Hong Kong stocks also added to the risk-averse mood, dealers said.

The dollar held above the mid-111 yen level, with some traders citing rising U.S. Treasury yields.

"An interest-rate gap between Japan and the United States somewhat supported the U.S. unit, with 10-year U.S. Treasury yields staying high above 3 percent," said Kanda.