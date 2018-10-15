Donald Trump Says “I’m Not A Baby” In New ’60 Minutes’ Interview [VIDEO]

Donald Trump speaking at CPAC 2011 in Washington, D.C.

President Donald Trump made several wild statements in an interview on CBS’s 60 Minutes on Sunday night, and one such assertion was in response to people who call him childish.

“I’m not a baby,” Trump told Lesley Stahl. However, he used that same term to describe individuals who have something in common with him: New York real estate magnates.

“I always used to say the toughest people are Manhattan real estate guys and blah, blah. Now I say they’re babies,” Trump said, adding: “This is the most deceptive, vicious world. It is vicious, it’s full of lies, deceit and deception. You make a deal with somebody and it’s like making a deal with that table.”

The president also reiterated his admiration for Kim Jong-Un, even after Stahl listed the authoritarian North Korean leader’s extensive record of alleged human rights violations.

“He presides over a cruel kingdom of repression, gulags, starvation… slave labor, public executions. This is a guy you love?” asked Stahl.

“I know all these things. I get along with him, okay?” replied Trump, adding that he “trusts” Kim. “Let it be whatever it is to get the job done.”

Trump also dismissed the notion that another authoritarian leader, Russian president Vladimir Putin, has allegedly ordered the killing of many people in his country, and again denied his campaign colluded with the Kremlin to win the 2016 election.

“Do you really think I’d call Russia to help me with an election? Give me a break,” Trump stated. “They wouldn’t be able to help me at all. Call Russia. It’s so ridiculous.”

SLIDESHOW: DONALD TRUMP’S 30 CRAZIEST TWEETS

The president also stood by his mocking of Christine Blasey Ford, who accused Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault.

“I was just saying she didn’t seem to know anything,” said Trump of Ford.

He continued: “You know what? I’m not going to get into it, because we won. It doesn’t matter. We won.”

Trump also slammed the European Union on 60 Minutes, saying it was “formed in order to take advantage of us on trade.” He then proceeded to condemn Defense Secretary James Mattis for backing a proposal of a multinational Western alliance.

“Frankly, I like General Mattis,” Trump said. “I think I know more about it than he does. And I know more about it from the standpoint of fairness, that I can tell you.”

“I’m fully in favor of NATO, but I don’t want to be taken advantage of,” he added.

There has recently been speculation that Mattis may soon be fired from his position in the White House.

“I don’t trust everybody in the White House,” Trump confessed after Stahl mentioned the anonymous New York Times op-ed against him and other alleged opposition moves members of his administration have made.

Another entity Trump blasted yet again in the interview was the media. Asked what his biggest regret since taking office was, he said: “the press treats me so badly” before admitting he wished he had scrapped the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) between the U.S., Mexico and Canada sooner.