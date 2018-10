Saturday Night Live parodied President Donald Trump‘s meeting with Kanye West in the Oval Office for its opening sketch over the weekend, and hilariously mocked both men. Alec Baldwin returned as Trump, while second-year SNL cast member Chris Redd played rapper West. Kenan Thompson played football legend Jim Brown — who also visited the White House last week — in the skit. “Thank you all for […]

