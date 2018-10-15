Dodgers Vs. Brewers NLCS Game 3 Preview: Time Start, Channel, Injuries, Players To Watch

Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers win World Series Game 1 vs. Astros

Stealing Game two in Milwaukee means the Los Angeles Dodgers are in the driver’s seat, while the Brewers may be sent home straight from LA if they can’t find a way to stop the ballistic bats of the Dodgers.

Brewers To Vist Dodgers in Los Angeles

Jhoulys Chacin (15-8, 3.50 ERA) of the Brewers is set to pitch against vs. Walker Buehler (8-5, 2.62 ERA) of the Dodgers at 7:39 p.m. EST, FS1 and ESPN Radio.

Two dangerously close one-run games might lead to another, this time in Southern California. What can potentially separate the World Series dreams from the Brewers is its unorthodox pitching regime and the dominant left-handed hitters of the Dodgers. Milwaukee’s heavy dependance on the strength of its bullpen means an inventive, unique approach to Monday’s game will be needed to avoid another collapsing episode such as the one in Game two.

Game three will gravitate strongly around the appearance of the lethal lefty reliever Josh Hader, who almost singlehandedly decides the fate of the Brewers when he pitches. Since Hader’s shutdown appearance in Game 1, the Brewers’ bullpen has allowed six runs and allowed 16 base-runners in 5⅓ innings. Considering the danger of the lefty batters of the Dodgers, especially first baseman Cody Bellinger, this could be writing on the wall for Milwaukee’s demise.

“I’m not concerned about having guys that can get outs for three days,” Brewers manager Craig Counsel said Sunday in regard to reliever workload in Games 3-5. “If you’ve got a win within reach, you try to capture it.”

Barring any miraculous pitching by Chachin, the Dodgers should be in control going into Game four.