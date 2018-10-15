This app will ID that stunning beach on your Instagram feed and let you book a flight

EasyJet has launched a new app that allows people to book a flight using Instagram.

It's a strategy borrowed from fashion apps such as Like to Know It, which allow fashionistas to shop the looks of their favorite influencers straight from Instagram.

Called Look&Book, the EasyJet app is for Instagram users who likewise seek travel inspo on the photo-sharing site.

Users will be able to find out where an Instagram photo was taken (in cases where they're not geo-tagged or identified), look up flight information, and book their trip on their smartphone.

After uploading screenshots of a destination from Instagram into Look&Book, the app will identify the destination, and offer up flight options.

The feature is available only for European destinations.

Earlier this year, Instagram also unveiled "action buttons" allowing users to book restaurant reservations and event tickets and directly from the app.