Brady, Patriots Defend AFC, Topple Chiefs 43-40 In Thrilling Shootout

The New England Patriots have routinized, regulated, and head-locked the science of the comeback win, defeating the Kansas City Chiefs 43-40 on Sunday Night Football. In what was quite possibly the most riveting NFL game of the entire season, the game’s most dynamic regime got the best of quarterback prodigy Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes Heroics Not Enough For Patriots’ Typical Comeback

In almost any conceivable condition, quarterback Tom Brady and head coach Bill Belichick have mustered spectacular defiances of what looks like doom, capitalizing on situations that present minimal chance for success. Brady delivered a strike to tight end Rob Gronkowski to set up a Stephen Gostowski chip shot to end the hopes of a 6-0 Chiefs season.

Brady’s remarkable feat came at the expense of an equally spectacular showing by the sensational Mahomes, who racked up a career-high 352 yards with four touchdowns and two picks, both of which came in the first half. Those first two quarters were abysmal by Mahomes’ standards, and it amassed Kansas City a 15-point deficit at the half.

Rather than coiling and foregoing any redemptive effort, Mahomes engaged the thrusters and set the stage ablaze up until his last possession of the game. He lobbed a 75-yard answer touchdown to wideout Tyreek Hill, giving Brady maybe a little too much time to craft another masterpiece.

“When you have the guys I have on this team with the weapons that I have,” Mahomes said, “I have to keep slinging it.” The matchup of the year so far could get even better once the Patriots are in playoff mode, (if it isn’t already) and once the Chiefs get some key pieces back on defense. For now, the Patriots asserted their stranglehold over the AFC once more, in what was a “not yet” game for the young slinger.

The Patriots are now 42-1 all time against quarterbacks under 25 years old at Gillette Stadium in the regular season.