The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will soon be parents. Kensington Palace announced on Monday that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expecting their first child, who will be born in the Spring of 2019. Meghan Markle News The royal couple were married in May in an ceremony televised around the world. They have been together since 2016. […]

