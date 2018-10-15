Safety D.J. Swearinger Penalized For Trash Talk To Cam Newton

Redskins' DJ Swearinger draws penalty for mouthing off at Cam Newton

Washington safety D.J. Swearinger mouthed off with Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton after his final play of the day, a fourth-down incompletion that sailed out of bounds, much to the delight of Swearinger, who helped the team to a 23-17 win.

Washington Safety Comes At Cam, Gets Penalized

After a game that saw a typical flashy showing from the QB, the Redskins secondary had enough of Newton’s boasting. Swearinger let Newton hear it once the game was essentially over.

“I just told him I got the last laugh,” Swearinger answered when asked what went down between him and Newton. “We were talking trash all game. I told him I’d get the last laugh. I’m walking off, I’m just clapping my hands, I got the last laugh.”

Swearinger was given a penalty for the exchange. He let the officiating hear his displeasure too.

“He talks to me in my ear and tells me he’s gonna beat me up,” he said. “And I get the flag, man? Y’all tripping.” After a decent history of misdemeanors, Swearinger is one who feels he is a a target of the NFL and indicated that he feels singled out.

“I ain’t with none of that,” he said. “That’s bull—, you feel me? I shouldn’t get the penalty when the man’s talking in my ear. But that’s the label 36 got. But it’s cool, I’m cool with being a bad guy.”

On the other hand, Cam wasn’t so contentious with cornerback Josh Norman. They had an exchange after the Washington win.

