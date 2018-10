Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson have split up and called off their engagement, it was reported Sunday. The 25-year-old pop star and 24-year-old Saturday Night Live cast member announced they were engaged in June, after just weeks of dating. According to People magazine, a source close to Grande said: “It was way too much too soon. It’s not shocking to anyone.” Davidson […]

To continue enjoying content, please agree to our Terms of Use for Users that includes our collection and use of your browsing data, which is incorporated into our Privacy Policy.