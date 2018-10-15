Warriors Hungry For One Last Ride In Oakland Before Move To San Francisco

Steph Curry Sets NBA Single-Game Record With 13 3-Pointers

Redemption isn’t on the mind of the Golden State Warriors. There isn’t much to prove or to overcome, either. Motivation might be lower than it has been in a long time for the Dubs, but it always finds a way to add fuel to the fire. This time, it’s the move from the Oracle Arena in Oakland to the Chase Center in San Francisco that will give something of worth for Golden State.

Warriors Want A Final Win For Oakland In Last Year At Oracle

“We want to do it for the fans of Oakland,” said shooting guard Klay Thompson on the last season at the Oracle. “Been so loyal to us for 40-plus years, whatever it’s been since they’ve been in Oracle. So that definitely helps with this season. It’s leaving a big legacy behind in Oakland because people might not get to see us as much in San Francisco. And just enjoying this every night.”

The Warriors have a special connection with the fan base in Oakland, and the move has evoked mournful emotions from the team and from head coach Steve Kerr.

“It is bittersweet,” Kerr said. “The new arena’s going to be amazing, and we’re all excited about that, but we’re all bummed to be moving on from Oracle. So we would love to finish it the right way. It’s hard to replicate an atmosphere like Oracle’s. I think back to the Boston Garden, going to the new Garden. The old Chicago Stadium where I played to the new one. It’s hard to create that same sort of intimacy when you’re building a new arena with suites and concourses and everything else.”

The final home season for the Dubs in Oakland tips off Tuesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Thompson won’t take that for granted.

“It’s my 10th year in the league,” he said. “That’s been my only experience, and it’s something that I’ll remember for a very long time.”