U.S. budget deficit rises to highest level in 6 yrs

U.S. President Trump

The U.S. budget deficit rose 17.0 percent in fiscal 2018 from the previous year to $779 billion, the highest level in six years, the Treasury Department said Monday.

The widened deficit for the year through September was attributable to President Donald Trump's tax cuts and increased spending including defense outlays.

The deficit accounted for 3.9 percent of the nation's gross domestic product, up 0.4 percentage point from the previous year, according to the department.

Revenues grew 0.4 percent to $3.33 trillion, while spending rose 3.2 percent to $4.11 trillion, it said.

"President Trump prioritized making a significant investment in America's military after years of reductions in military spending undermined our preparedness and national security," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said.

"Going forward the president's economic policies that have stimulated strong economic growth, combined with proposals to cut wasteful spending, will lead America toward a sustainable financial path," Mnuchin said in a statement.