The following are the headlines of top stories carried by major Japanese newspapers in their Tuesday morning editions:

-- Abe says Japan to raise consumption tax in Oct. 2019 (Asahi, Yomiuri)

-- Showa Univ. admits to rigging scores for applicants taking entrance exams for 1st or 2nd time (Mainichi)

-- Xi-Abe summit to kick-start new dialogue on innovation and intellectual property (Nikkei)