It’s the first quarter moon today, a week since the new moon in Libra, so you’ll start to notice visible signs of whatever it is you started last week and want to manifest in your life over the next ‘moonth’. The overall Libra energy is to co-operate in a sociable and gracious manner so that […]

To continue enjoying content, please agree to our Terms of Use for Users that includes our collection and use of your browsing data, which is incorporated into our Privacy Policy.